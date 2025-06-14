Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

