Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

