Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 1,782,395 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,782,395 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 8.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Comcast worth $229,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.