Everpar Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.81. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

