New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 8,159 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after purchasing an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after buying an additional 851,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

