Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $24,136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $407.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.94 and its 200-day moving average is $441.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.00 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

