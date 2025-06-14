Matauro LLC Purchases Shares of 19,287 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading cut their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.