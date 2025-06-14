Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 10,905,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,553,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 14.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.