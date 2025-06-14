LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director John L. Garcia Sells 49,998 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director John L. Garcia sold 49,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $374,485.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,054.69. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 10.2%
Shares of LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
