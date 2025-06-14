Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

