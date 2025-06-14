Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 282 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $72.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

