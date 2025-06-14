BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.97, for a total transaction of $185,880.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,489.03. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $5,670,453 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.