Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,211 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.