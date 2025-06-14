BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $480.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.81 and a 200 day moving average of $391.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

