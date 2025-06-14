Matauro LLC Cuts Stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Matauro LLC cut its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $17,104,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $14,798,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $9,645,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 1.2%

Oklo stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.