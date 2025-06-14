Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,032,000.

DFUV stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

