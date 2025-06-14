Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 16,400 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Stride worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Stride by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Stride by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

