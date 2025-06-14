Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

TXN opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

