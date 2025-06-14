Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

