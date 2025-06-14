Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1,485.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

