Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

