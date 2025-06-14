Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Invests $946,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

