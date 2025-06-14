Southland Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $36,002,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $167.23 and a 52-week high of $283.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.