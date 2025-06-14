Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of IES by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $261.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

