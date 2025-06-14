Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE BHP opened at $48.50 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.