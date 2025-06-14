Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after buying an additional 12,353,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ET opened at $18.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

