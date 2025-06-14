IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,824 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,364,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,835,000 after acquiring an additional 474,530 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBCM opened at $22.81 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

