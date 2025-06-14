IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,953 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

