Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Daniel Wendler Sells 884 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $38,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,561.28. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,953 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $212,335.11.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Daniel Wendler sold 1,619 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $69,471.29.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $189,038.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

