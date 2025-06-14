IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 13,630.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 503.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

