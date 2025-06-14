iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

