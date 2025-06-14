Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

