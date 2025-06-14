Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 4,554 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 4,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $198,053.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,508,211.45. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.