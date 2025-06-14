IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 2.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

