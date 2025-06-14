Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE CARR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

