Destiny Capital Corp CO Buys 302 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

