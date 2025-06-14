Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $260.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.21 and a 52 week high of $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

