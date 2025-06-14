Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $15.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWD opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

