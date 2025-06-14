Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

