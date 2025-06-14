Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Cut by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,917 shares of company stock worth $2,897,659 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

