Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

