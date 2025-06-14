Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $501.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.12 and its 200-day moving average is $504.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

