Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $248.63

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.63.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1%

ADI stock opened at $225.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.79. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

