Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $317.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.57. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

