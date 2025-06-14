RMR Wealth Builders Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

