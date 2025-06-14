Tobam Acquires 2,264 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

