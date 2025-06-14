RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. RH’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RH updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.21% of RH worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

