Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $274.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day moving average is $277.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.