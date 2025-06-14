Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at $97,122,238.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,046.49. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4%

KDP stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

