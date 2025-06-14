Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

